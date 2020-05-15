Man, 30s, arrested in connection with €80k drug seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested and €81,500 worth of drugs seized in Dublin.

A van was stopped and search on Usher Quay last night at around 11.30pm as part of an intelligence led operation into the drugs trade in Ballyfermot.

Gardaí seized €15,400 worth of cocaine, €17,000 worth of crack cocaine and over €2,700 worth of prescription medication (Zopiclone tablets).

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

During a follow-up search of a vehicle parked at a nearby housing complex, Gardaí recovered €39,200 worth of Diamorphine and a further €7,200 worth of Zopiclone tablets. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.