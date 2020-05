A man has been arrested following the seizure of €35,000 worth of cocaine in Co Longford.

Gardaí and members from the Armed Support Unit searched an apartment complex in the Clondra area this morning.

During the search, gardaí discovered and seized €35,000 worth of cocaine and other drug related paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Longford Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.