Man, 30s, arrested as part of investigation into robbery in Longford

By Michelle McGlynn
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 07:41 PM

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by gardaí investigating a robbery at a shop in Longford yesterday.

At 2.30pm, a lone male entered a convenience store on Park Road, Longford Town armed with a hammer.

The man threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by local officers.

In a follow up operation late last night, a man in his 30s was arrested in relation with the investigation.

The man is currently being detained at Longford Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

