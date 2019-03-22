Man, 30s, arrested after drugs worth €70,000 seized in Cork city

Gardaí are questioning a man in his 30s about the seizure of an estimated €70,000 worth of cocaine in Cork city.

The haul was found when a car was stopped and searched by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit on Bessboro Road in Blackrock just before 5pm yesterday.

The driver of the car is understood to be originally from the Mahon area.

The man was arrested and is being questioned this morning in the Bridewell garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis to establish the purity and exact value.

This story originally appeared in The Echo