Man, 30, pleads guilty to assaulting Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 11:38 AM

Simone Mastrelli, 30, has pleaded guilty at a UK court to assaulting Sean Cox, 53, outside Anfield stadium ahead of a Champions League tie between Liverpool FC and AS Roma last April.

Mastrelli, from Rome, had been extradited last month after being arrested on a European Arrest Warrant in Italy in connection with the attack on father-of-three Mr Cox, from Dunboyne in Co Meath.

Sean Cox

Mr Cox suffered serious catastrophic head injuries in the attack and has been recovering at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

He spent four-and-a-half weeks at the Walton Centre in Liverpool, a specialist neurological unit for brain injuries, following the attack on April 24, before being airlifted to another specialist unit at Beaumont Hospital.

Mastrell entered a guilty plea at Preston Crown Court to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox.

He pleaded not guilty to a separate count of violent disorder, also on April 24, which will lie on file after the Crown accepted the plea.

Sentencing will follow shortly.

