Man, 30, charged with assault on 73-year-old man in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 03:53 PM

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with a serious assault which has left a 73-year-old man in a critical condition in a Cork hospital.

Jonathan O'Driscoll who is originally from Dan Corkery Place in Macroom was charged with assault causing harm to Christy O'Callaghan at Sleaveen East, Macroom on Thursday last.

He was brought before a special sitting of Bantry District Court today where he was charged with the offence.

Gardaí objected to bail because of the seriousness of the charge against Mr O'Driscoll.

Judge Con O'Leary granted the garda application and refused bail and he remanded him in custody to appear again at Bantry District Court on Thursday.

