Man, 30, charged in connection with €325k heroin seizure in Cork

A 30-year old man has been charged in connection with one of the biggest heroin seizures in Cork city in recent years.

Kevin Bulman, of no fixed abode, appeared before Cork District Court this morning.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy told the court that he charged Kevin Bulman with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply at Patrick Street, Cork City on November 5.

He made no reply after being cautioned.

No application for bail was made but the court was told that an application may be made at a future date.

The court heard that Mr Bulman is in receipt of job seekers allowance and legal aid was granted to his solicitor.

He was remanded in custody to appear again in court on November 13 next.

He was arrested after gardai from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork City seized 2.5kg of heroin worth €325,000.