Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man, 30, arrested in Italy in connection with assault on Sean Cox

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 03:21 PM

Police in Rome have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with an assault on Liverpool fan Sean Cox in April.

According to Merseyside Police, the man who was arrested in Rome appeared in court on October 6 and has been remanded ahead of an extradition hearing.

Sean Cox

53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne was critically injured in an attack at Anfield on the April 24, before kick-off in a Champions League clash with Roma.

Two other men have been charged in relation to the incident.

Filippo Lombardi, 21, was charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday ahead of a trial due to begin on Thursday.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and on August 24 was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Sean CoxLiverpoolCourt

Related Articles

Court hears father reduced medication in weeks prior to attempted murder of his children

Football youth coach abused boy with ‘pretty bleak’ home life, court told

Dating app con-man receives suspended sentence for swindling €18,950 from woman

Two men charged in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder in Cork

More in this Section

Gardaí seek help locating missing 47-year-old from Dublin

Revenue officers discover two separate oil laundering plants in Co Louth

Girl, 14, seriously injured after firework incident in Cork

'We will miss Emma beyond words' says Mhic Mhathúna family


Breaking Stories

As the UN calls for new global warming limit: 6 ways to reduce your carbon footprint when you travel

6 surprising ways to relieve the agonising pain of toothache

When will your veg be ready? Follow our guide to harvesting

People are not happy about Melania Trump’s outfits on her African tour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »