Man, 30, arrested in Italy in connection with assault on Sean Cox

Police in Rome have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with an assault on Liverpool fan Sean Cox in April.

According to Merseyside Police, the man who was arrested in Rome appeared in court on October 6 and has been remanded ahead of an extradition hearing.

Sean Cox

53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne was critically injured in an attack at Anfield on the April 24, before kick-off in a Champions League clash with Roma.

Two other men have been charged in relation to the incident.

Filippo Lombardi, 21, was charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday ahead of a trial due to begin on Thursday.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and on August 24 was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

