Man, 30, arrested in connection with stabbing of 93-year-old in Louth

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 07:41 AM

A man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a pensioner in County Louth.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in the Dundalk area last night and is being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

Yesterday, a 93-year-old man suffered a number of stab wounds following an altercation with another man.

The injured man remains in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

