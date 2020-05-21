Man, 28, kicked in door of his parents home

A 28-year-old man kicked in the front door of his parents’ home the day after he was put out of the house and told not to come back.

The accused man pleaded guilty today to breaching a safety order on May 3 and putting his mother in fear, in contravention of a safety order.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month jail term on the accused today at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court but agreed to suspend it on condition that the accused would stay away from the family home for the next two years.

The incident that gave rise to the charge occurred at lunchtime on May 3 when he arrived at the house, kicking in the front door demanding to be let in.

“He had been kicked out of the house the day before by his father and when he returned he became very abusive,” Sgt Davis said.

As well as shouting at his parents he also made threats against his sister who was present in the house.

The accused pleaded guilty to the domestic violence charge of breaching the safety order.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said that since the offence the accused had been on bail requiring him to stay away from his parents and had abided by that condition and also kept away from siblings.

Mr Buttimer said that even though his parents were the complainants in the case his mother contacted the solicitor’s office concerned about her son’s welfare and expressed the hope that the court case would not affect him adversely.

The solicitor said that when the defendant was arrested at the family home there were concerns about his mental health and he was admitted to the psychiatric unit of a hospital. Mr Buttimer said that it was determined that there was not a mental health concern and he was released and was now addressing addiction issues.

Imposing the suspended sentence, Judge Kelleher said, “If there is another breach you will go to jail.”