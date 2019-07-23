Man, 28, charged in connection with Co Louth graveyard incident

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident at a graveyard in Louth on Sunday.

James McDonagh of Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, is charged with dangerous driving and the unlawful use of a car without the owner's consent.

One man was seriously injured when a car was allegedly driven into crowds at a blessing of the graves ceremony in St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk.

Mr McDonagh was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.