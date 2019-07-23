News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 28, charged in connection with Co Louth graveyard incident

The scene at the graveyard in Dundalk on the day of the incident.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 11:03 AM

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident at a graveyard in Louth on Sunday.

James McDonagh of Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, is charged with dangerous driving and the unlawful use of a car without the owner's consent.

One man was seriously injured when a car was allegedly driven into crowds at a blessing of the graves ceremony in St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk.

Mr McDonagh was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Court

