Man, 28, charged in connection with attempted car-jacking in Dublin

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted car-jacking in Dublin on Tuesday.

Martin Reilly of Tailteann Drive, Navan, Co Meath appeared before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an attempted car-jacking in Finglas on February 18.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was allegedly threatened with a syringe and forcibly removed from the vehicle.

The man fled the scene after a number of passer-bys came to help the woman.

Martin Reilly was later arrested at Charlestown Shopping Centre in connection with the incident.

This morning he was charged with unlawfully seizing a vehicle and producing a syringe with the intention to threaten or harm.

He faces further charges relating to theft and possession of stolen property at Charlestown Shopping Centre on the same date.

The court heard Mr Reilly made no reply when the charges were put to him but when a further burglary charge alleged to have happened on the same date was put to him on arrival to court this morning he replied: "Nice one!".

He was remanded in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on February 25.