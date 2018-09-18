Man, 27, accused of sex assault on air coach

By Liam Heylin

A 27-year-old man appeared at Cork District Court on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman on an air coach trip from Cork to Dublin in the course of alleged efforts to photograph her.

Cork District Court

Judge Olann Kelleher accepted jurisdiction for the case to be dealt with at district court level when the allegations were outlined by Sgt John Kelleher.

He said that at 2pm on March 30, 2016, a woman got an air coach from St Patrick’s Quay to Dublin.

“The man attempted to engage her in conversation. It is alleged that he asked to take a photograph of her and as he did so he fixed her hair and her top ‘the way he wanted it in the picture’,” said Sgt Kelleher.

At that point in the alleged evidence Judge Olann Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to hear the case at Cork District Court.

The defendant indicated that he would be pleading not guilty to the charge.

Sgt Kelleher said there would be a total of five witnesses in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher listed the case for hearing on January 3 at Cork District Court.

The accused man was remanded on bail until then.