Man, 26, missing from home in Dublin

Thomas Doran
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 08:50 AM

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Thomas Doran who is missing from his home in Tallaght.

Thomas was last seen when he left his home at Sheehy Skeffington Meadows, Tallaght, Dublin 24 at 8pm on Monday, 6 May.

He is described as being 6’ 2” with brown hair and brown eyes and strong build.

Gardaí and Thomas's family have concerns for his welfare.

If anyone has seen Thomas or can assist in locating him, they are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

