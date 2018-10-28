Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man, 26, in critical condition after road collision in Westmeath

Sunday, October 28, 2018 - 08:10 AM

A 26-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was hit by a truck in Co Westmeath.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.45am this morning between junction 7 and junction 6 on the M6 eastbound which are exits for Moate.

A truck collided with the male pedestrian.

He was seriously injured and taken to Tullamore General Hospital where his injuries are described as critical. The driver of the truck, a 44-year old man, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed for a few hours today to facilitate a Forensic collision investigation and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 2.15am and 2.45 am to contact them in Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 111 666 or any Garda station.

