NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man, 26, due in court over €200k cannabis seizure in Dublin

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 08:16 PM

A 26-year-old man is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with a drugs seizure in the city.

Cannabis worth an estimated €200,000 was seized during a search of a house in Finglas yesterday.

Meanwhile, five suspects are continuing to be questioned over two separate drug seizures in the capital last night.

Around €4m worth of cocaine and cannabis was uncovered in the operations in Rathcoole and the Liffey Valley car park.

A senior garda says the seizures followed intelligence led operations.

READ MORE: Judge praises 'great resilience' of pensioner, 84, who surprised burglar in her home

Assistant Commissioner O'Driscoll says other agencies are involved in the investigation.

"There will be an in depth analysis of the organised crime groups involved and where appropriate the CAB will follow up from their perspective ..."

"We are also working with our colleagues in Revenue and their drug enforcement units."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DrugsCannabisCocaine

Related Articles

Dublin vintners hit out at plans for drug injecting centre

Crack cocaine is most commonly abused drug in Ireland

Report urges Govt to decriminalise drug use

Campaign reveals drug users nationwide are travelling to Dublin to buy drugs

More in this Section

Terminally ill cancer patient to get UCC honorary degree

Solicitor fails in High Court challenge to planning board ruling

Bill on adoption records access unfit for purpose, says ICCL

Man claimed he’s in Taliban, would ‘take gardaí out’


Lifestyle

Try a handmade gift this Christmas - Derval O'Rourke's spiced Christmas almonds

Darina Allen has the perfect lamb shanks winter warmer recipe for your weekend

Last dance coming for Strictly stars

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »