Man, 26, dies after collision between motorcycle and tractor in Co Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 09:49 AM

A 26-year-old man has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor in Co Meath.

The motorbike driver was seriously injured following the incident which occurred at Balrath Cross in Kells at around 4.10pm yesterday afternoon.

He was transferred to James Connolly Memorial Hospital for treatment but died in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the tractor, a 19-year-old man, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators were at the scene and carried out a forensic collision investigation. The road was closed but has since reopened.

Gardaí in Kells are appealing for any persons who may have travelled the road or who can assist with this investigation to contact them at Kells Garda Station 046 - 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

