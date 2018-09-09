Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man, 25, charged over shop robbery

Sunday, September 09, 2018 - 07:03 PM

A 25-year-old man will appear in court this evening, charged in connection with a robbery in County Monaghan.

It happened at a shop on the Castleblaney Road, Ballybay on March 24.

Two men burst in, threatened staff and demanded cash at around 9.05pm that night.

One raider was carrying a hammer and the other an axe. They forced open the till and took a sum of money.

They both fled to a navy car that was parked on the forecourt, which was being driven by a third person.

The man was arrested in the Castleblaney area this morning and will appear before Monaghan District Court this evening.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Investigation underway after large quantity of cash seized

Man, 29, injured following stabbing in Dublin

Here's what Gardaí advise to do to prevent your bike being one of the 7,000 stolen each year

Gardaí raid 15 homes in multi-million euro fraud investigation

More in this Section

Investigation underway after large quantity of cash seized

Sales of head lice products rise as schools return

Fivefold increase in British nationals becoming naturalised Irish citizens

Former Limerick Leader premises destroyed by fire


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »