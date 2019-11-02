News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 25, charged over gun and ammo seizure following car search in north Dublin

Man, 25, charged over gun and ammo seizure following car search in north Dublin
File image of unrelated semi automatic guns seized in gardai raid
By Tom Tuite
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 03:46 PM

A 25-year-old man charged with possessing a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition after gardai stopped and searched a car travelling in north Dublin has been remanded in custody.

On Wednesday at about 9.30pm, members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), assisted by officers from the Security & Intelligence unit, stopped a vehicle on Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 5.

Following a search of the vehicle, a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were seized.

Three men in the car, who are aged 53, 25 and 23, were arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939. They were detained at Ballymun and Coolock Garda stations.

The 25-year-old Jake Kearney, with an address at Coolock Drive, Dublin 17, was brought to appear before Judge Ann Ryan at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.

He is accused of two offences under Section 27 of the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of a Grandpower semi-automatic pistol and eight rounds of nine milimetre ammuntion on October 30 at Oscar Traynor Road.

Dressed in a black zipped top, orange T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, the accused did not address the court and spoke only to his solicitor Michael French.

READ MORE

Just two gardaí free to patrol in Cork; City short 125 frontline police

Detective Ian Pemberton told Judge Ryan the accused was charged at Ballymun Garda station on Friday evening. He made no reply to one charge and said “no comment” when the second count was put to him.

Detective Garda Pemberton confirmed there will be an objection to bail.

Mr Kearney has deferred making a bail application.

His solicitor asked Judge Ryan to put the matter back for a bail hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Ryan acceded to the application and remanded him in custody.

Legal aid was granted. Mr Kearney has not yet indicated how he will plead.

The two other men arrested during the operation have since been released without charge.

READ MORE

Garda rep on border region: 'We are policing with one hand tied behind our backs'

More on this topic

Man, 30, shot several times in north Dublin Man, 30, shot several times in north Dublin

'Forget about the bling': Charlie Flanagan says people involved in gangland crime are 'losers''Forget about the bling': Charlie Flanagan says people involved in gangland crime are 'losers'

Dublin archbishop appeals for information on three gang-related shootings Dublin archbishop appeals for information on three gang-related shootings

Drug feuds not just confined to Dublin, but form deadly triangle coast to coastDrug feuds not just confined to Dublin, but form deadly triangle coast to coast


CourtGun crimeTOPIC: Gangland Crime

More in this Section

Future of psych unit in doubt amid service concernsFuture of psych unit in doubt amid service concerns

Healy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into DáilHealy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into Dáil

Former Tusla worker gets a year in jail for having thousands of 'vilest images' of child pornographyFormer Tusla worker gets a year in jail for having thousands of 'vilest images' of child pornography

Police investigating threats against UUP staffPolice investigating threats against UUP staff


Lifestyle

Rare Chinese flask discovered at Cork valuation under the hammer.A Week in Antiques: From Durrow to Limerick

Cher if you agree.Review: Cher, 3Arena, Dublin

Mental health pioneer Dr Claire Weekes developed a successful technique for treating panic attacks, but was largely ignored by the establishment, says Marjorie Brennan.Decoding anxiety: The mental health pioneer who was ahead of her time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »