Man, 25, arrested after drugs worth €1m seized in Co Louth

Gardaí have arrested a 25-year-old man after they seized drugs worth €1m in Co Louth.

Cannabis herb was seized during a planned search of a home in Collon as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Co Louth area.

This operation was as a result of a Cross-Border Joint Action Force.

The man was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained at Drogheda garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He subsequently appeared at Louth District Court yesterday.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk