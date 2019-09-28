News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 24, dies in Co Cork crash

Man, 24, dies in Co Cork crash
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 08:27 AM

A man in his 20s has died after a car crash in Co Cork overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Ballyhooleen, Ballinhassig where a 24-year-old was killed at around 1am this morning.

A man and a woman in the other car were taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Bandon are looking for any witnesses to come forward and are appealing for any drivers who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to get in touch.

Meanwhile, a man has died after being hit by a bus in Co Cavan.

The man, who was in his 50s, died after being struck last night just after 10pm.

The road in Virginia is closed as gardaí are still on the scene.

READ MORE

'I feel him touching me and my whole body seizes up': Woman raped by father tormented by flashbacks

More on this topic

Two die after car crashes into wall and is engulfed in flames in ClareTwo die after car crashes into wall and is engulfed in flames in Clare

Woman, 69, killed in Donegal collision was returning from country music eventWoman, 69, killed in Donegal collision was returning from country music event

'Miraculous' that no one was injured after car smashes through Dublin shopfront'Miraculous' that no one was injured after car smashes through Dublin shopfront

Man, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co RoscommonMan, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co Roscommon


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

'I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway''I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway'

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

Woman dies after being rushed to hospital following Clare river rescueWoman dies after being rushed to hospital following Clare river rescue

Clare collision: Post mortem on two complete as boy, 12, and man, 20, in hospital Clare collision: Post mortem on two complete as boy, 12, and man, 20, in hospital


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

A great day off in Boyne Valley.Darina Allen: Super innovative food to show off superb local ingredients

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »