Man, 24, dies in Co Cork crash

A man in his 20s has died after a car crash in Co Cork overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Ballyhooleen, Ballinhassig where a 24-year-old was killed at around 1am this morning.

A man and a woman in the other car were taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Bandon are looking for any witnesses to come forward and are appealing for any drivers who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to get in touch.

Meanwhile, a man has died after being hit by a bus in Co Cavan.

The man, who was in his 50s, died after being struck last night just after 10pm.

The road in Virginia is closed as gardaí are still on the scene.