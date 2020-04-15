Man, 24, becomes first to be charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions

A 24-year-old man has become the first person to be charged under new emergency laws aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Denis Constantin, who's originally from Romania but lives in Enniscorthy, Co.Wexford, faces two charges of breaching the regulations around restrictions on movement.

He also faces three other charges, including driving with no licence or insurance while disqualified.

At a sitting of Gorey District Court today, Judge Brian O'Shea refused Mr Constantin bail and remanded him in custody to appear in court again next Tuesday.