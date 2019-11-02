Man, 24, arrested in connection with seizure of cocaine worth €100k

A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €100,000 in West Dublin.

The drugs were seized late last night when Gardaí searched a house in the Foxborough area of Lucan.

During the search, cocaine was seized along with smaller quantities of MDMA, cannabis herb and other drugs.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Lucan garda station.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the west Dublin area.