Man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons in Dublin.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

34-year-old Vincent Parsons was out with friends at a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night when he was assaulted.

The father of two was later found with serious head injuries at a nearby estate.

He was brought to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Gardaí believe he suffered an extremely violent death and that at least two people were involved.

This morning, gardaí confirmed that a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of Mr Parsons.

He's being detained at Tallaght Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.