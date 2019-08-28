News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

Man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons
Vincent Parsons
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 10:03 AM

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons in Dublin.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

34-year-old Vincent Parsons was out with friends at a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night when he was assaulted.

The father of two was later found with serious head injuries at a nearby estate.

He was brought to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Gardaí believe he suffered an extremely violent death and that at least two people were involved.

This morning, gardaí confirmed that a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of Mr Parsons.

He's being detained at Tallaght Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

READ MORE

Murder investigation underway after man killed in Louth shooting

More on this topic

Man due in court in connection with Dublin drugs seizureMan due in court in connection with Dublin drugs seizure

Garda plan is more of a proposal that may not be provided forGarda plan is more of a proposal that may not be provided for

Restructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontlineRestructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontline

Garda restructuring plans: Intent displayed augurs well for the futureGarda restructuring plans: Intent displayed augurs well for the future

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang

Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers siteAnger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Do you hanker after the perfect lawn? Peter Dowdall has advice on maintaining healthy green areasCut to the chase if you want a perfect lawn

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »