Man, 24, arrested as part of investigation into money laundering and terrorist financing

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 02:00 PM

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering and terrorist financing.

The 24-year-old was picked up this morning and is being held at Clondalkin Garda Station in Dublin.

Last September, searches of homes and businesses were carried out in Dublin and Wicklow.

They were conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and relate to a West Dublin crime gang suspected of involvement in the sale of drugs.

Cars, jewellery and designer handbags were seized.

A freezing order on €140,000 in bank accounts was made.

