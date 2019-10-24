Man, 23, due in court after 'car deliberately drove into another car' outside Dublin shopping centre

Update: A 23-year-old man has been charged by Gardaí after a car was deliberately driven into another car in West Dublin yesterday.

A man in his 20s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car outside the City West shopping centre at 5.30pm yesterday

The car was seized by investigating Gardaí and the arrested man is expected before the Dublin District Court this morning.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Earlier: Gardaí question man after 'car deliberately drove into another car' outside Dublin shopping centre

Footage posted online shows a car driving into another car and a man being caught in between as a crowd of people looked on.

Gardaí said they believe the driver deliberately hit the other vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene and a cordon was put in place for a time.