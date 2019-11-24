News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 23, charged in probe into lorry container migrant deaths

Man, 23, charged in probe into lorry container migrant deaths
By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 10:54 AM

A man from Northern Ireland has been charged with human trafficking offences after the bodies of 39 migrants were found in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex.

Christopher Kennedy, 23, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on the M40 in the UK.

Kennedy, from Darkley, Co Armagh, has been charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

Essex Police said he is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It comes after it emerged that one of the teenagers found dead in the trailer in an industrial park in Grays had gone missing from an asylum centre in the Netherlands.

The country’s Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) told local media the youngster had run away from a shelter for vulnerable migrants.

The agency would not give details about the name or age of the teenager.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among the bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals discovered in the early hours of October 23, shortly after the lorry arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

The driver, Mo Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, is expected to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Extradition proceedings have also been launched in Ireland to bring Eamonn Harrison, 22, from Mayobridge in Newry, Co Down, to the UK.

He appeared at Dublin’s Central Criminal Court on Thursday after he was arrested on a European arrest warrant in respect of 39 counts of manslaughter, one count of human trafficking and one count of assisting unlawful immigration.

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, from Armagh, Northern Ireland, to hand themselves in. They are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

READ MORE

Offaly player wins €148k in last night's Lotto

More on this topic

Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in DublinMigrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin

Teenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centreTeenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centre

Justice Minister: 'Security should be tightened at Ireland's ports to combat human trafficking'Justice Minister: 'Security should be tightened at Ireland's ports to combat human trafficking'

UK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deathsUK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deaths


PoliceTOPIC: Human trafficking

More in this Section

Verona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the pollsVerona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the polls

No Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150kNo Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150k

Govt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islandsGovt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islands

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in RoscommonThousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon


Lifestyle

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods: Entering into 'Peak Mam Mode'

Drawn by Darina’s endless enthusiasm and passion for good food, the greatest minds of the global food scene come to Ballymaloe to teach, and leave having learned a lesson of their own.Top chefs reflect on what Darina Allen means to them

When Darina cooks for her family, she focuses on simple recipes made with minimal effortThe recipes Darina Allen cooks for her family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »