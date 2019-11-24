News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 22, dies after being shot multiple times in Dublin

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting this evening. Pic: Collins
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 08:45 PM

Update: A 22-year-old man has died after being shot in the chest in Dublin this evening.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital with critical injuries after gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene on Clonshaugh Avenue shortly after 5pm.

The scene of the shooting remains sealed off and an incident room has been set up at Coolock Garda station.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was "deeply concerned" to hear of the shooting.

He said: "I condemn this wanton violence. I urge anyone with information to please contact An Garda Siochana and assist them with their investigation."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, they are also appealing to anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Clonshaugh Avenue between 4.30pm and 5.30pm today to make it available to investigators.

Earlier: Man critical after being shot multiple times in Dublin

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting on Dublin's Northside.

He was shot a number of times on Clonshaugh Avenue in the Coolock area of Dublin at around 5.15pm today.

He was in his front garden when it is believed at least two gunmen shot him.

He was treated at the scene and has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

The man is 22 years old and is said to be known to gardaí.

The shooting is suspected to be related to a feud in the area.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made and inquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly interested in anyone with dashcam footage from 4pm onwards this evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

shooting Dublin

