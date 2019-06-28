News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 22, charged with murder of mother-of-three Skaidrite Valdgeima

By Tom Tuite
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 01:30 PM

A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of mother-of-three Skaidrite Valdgeima who was stabbed to death a Dublin city-centre apartment.

Ms Valdgeima, 34, originally from Latvia but who lived with her husband in the Deerpark Walk estate in Blessington, Co Wicklow, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised.

She received a number of injuries in an apartment in the Binary Hub, a student accommodation building, on Bonham St, Dublin 8, at about 3.40am and was taken to St James's Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Valerijs Leitons, 22, a Latvian national with an address at St Kevin’s Gardens, Dartry, Dublin 6, was arrested and detained in Kevin St Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was charged late last night and held overnight.

He was brought to appear before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court today.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Inspector David Harrington.

He said Mr Leitons was arrested and charged at 10.08pm on Thursday. He had “no reply” when arrested or when charged, the court was told.

An interpreter was present for the procedures in the Garda station, the court heard.

The defendant was handed a true copy of the charge sheet, Detective Inspector Harrington said.

The defendant, dressed in a grey sweater, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners, sat silently on a bench at the side of the courtroom.

The thumb of his right hand was bandaged.

He listened to the court proceedings with the assistance of a translator. However, he did not address the court.

The district court cannot adjudicate on bail in murder cases, meaning he will have to bring an application before the High Court if he wants to be released pending his trial.

He has not indicated how he will plead and was remanded in custody by Judge Cheatle to appear at Cloverhill District Court on July 5 next.

Judge Cheatle acceded to a request from defence counsel Eamonn O’Moore to ask for medical attention “including psychiatric assistance” for Mr Leitons while in custody.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard he was in receipt of disability allowance.

Ms Valdgeima moved to Ireland in her mid-20s and completed third level courses.

She had worked in retail, graphic design and building websites and most recently with a Dublin-based translation company.

