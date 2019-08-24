News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 21, in critical condition after 'serious assault' in Co Meath

Man, 21, in critical condition after 'serious assault' in Co Meath
By Elaine Keogh
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 02:41 PM

Gardaí are investigating a "serious assault" in Co Meath overnight which left a 21-year-old man critically injured.

The incident took place at around 3am this morning at Watergate Street in Navan.

Gardaí say they were alerted to the man who was lying on the ground in the town.

He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where he is in a critical condition.

The scene has been preserved and a Garda Technical examination has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Watergate Street area between 2.45am. and 3.30am. and who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

They are also looking to speak with any motorists who may have passed through Watergate Street around those times and have dashcam footage.

People with information are asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 - 9036100, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Additional reporting Digital Desk staff

READ MORE

'A tragic and untimely loss': Irish man who died in New York was due to come home this weekend

More on this topic

Man released without charge by gardaí investigating attempted Cavan ATM theftMan released without charge by gardaí investigating attempted Cavan ATM theft

Three men in ATM raider gang arrested; seizure of more than €400kThree men in ATM raider gang arrested; seizure of more than €400k

Gardaí release image of mask used in attack on man, 70s, who is fighting for his lifeGardaí release image of mask used in attack on man, 70s, who is fighting for his life

Man arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill womanMan arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill woman

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Contractors told they had two weeks to leave IrelandContractors told they had two weeks to leave Ireland

Man, 70s, dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Galway beachMan, 70s, dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Galway beach

Irish man dies after incident in New YorkIrish man dies after incident in New York

Portuguese fishing boat detained until €150k bond paidPortuguese fishing boat detained until €150k bond paid


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »