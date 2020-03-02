Man, 20s, to appear in court in connection with fatal Louth crash

Gardaí have charged a man in his 20s in connection with a fatal crash over the weekend.

The man is scheduled to appear at a special sitting of Dundalk District Court at 10.30am today, charged in connection with the incident.

Three people have died following an early morning collision on the N1 Carrickcarnan, Dundalk, Co Louth on Saturday morning.

They were travelling in two vehicles which were involved in a collision around 2.15am on the N1 at Carrickarnan.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s travelling in the second car was pronounced dead at the scene.