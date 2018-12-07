Man, 20s, stabbed in Co Longford

A man in his twenties has been rushed to hospital this evening following a stabbing in Longford town.

It happened at Longford Shopping Centre at around 6.30pm.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Mullingar Hospital with injuries which have been described as 'not life-threatening'.

A second man involved in the incident left the scene on foot.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

