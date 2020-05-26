News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 20s, injured in Meath shooting
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 07:26 AM

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in Co Meath.

It happened in Clonee at around 10.25pm last night.

Gardaí said that the man was removed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where his injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí said an investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room in Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

No Covid-19 related deaths reported for the first time in 65 days

