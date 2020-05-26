Man, 20s, injured in Meath shooting

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in Co Meath.

It happened in Clonee at around 10.25pm last night.

Gardaí said that the man was removed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where his injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí said an investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room in Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.