Man, 20s, hospitalised following early morning assault in Dublin city

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 07:47 AM

A man in his 20s has been injured after an assault in Dublin city in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí were alerted to an incident on Store Street in Dublin city centre.

A man in his 20s received a number of injuries after being assaulted and was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

A small blade was recovered at the scene.

A man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Store Street Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

TOPIC: Crime

