Man, 20s, dies in crash in Kilkenny; Woman, 30s, seriously injured

By Rebecca Stiffe
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 08:06 AM

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Knockwilliam, Ballyhale in Kilkenny this morning.

At approximately 1am this morning, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision.

The driver, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger, in her 30s, was removed to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

It is understood the car left the road and struck a wall. No other persons were involved.

The scene is being preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified.

The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place. Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


