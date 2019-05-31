NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 20s, dies following hit and run incident in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 08:04 AM

A man in his 20s has died following a hit and run incident in Dublin.

Gardaí say the incident between a heavy goods vehicle and the male pedestrian occurred on the Swords Road at around 12:20am.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said that the vehicle believed to be involved in this incident failed to remain at the scene and is reported to have been travelling from Whitehall in the direction of Donnycarney.

The heavy goods vehicle is described as being white in colour and was not carrying a trailer at the time of the collision.

Gardaí have said the scene of the incident has now reopened following a Garda Forensic Examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, particularly anyone who may have been in the Collins Avenue Junction area of the N1 between 12:15am and 12:30am this morning.

They say they are interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage or anyone with information on the movements or whereabouts of the heavy goods vehicle believed to be involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

