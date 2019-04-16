NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 20s, dies after collision between car and truck

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 08:00 AM

A man in his 20s has died after the car he was driving collided with a truck in Tipperary.

The incident occurred on the N24 at Ballingarrane, Cahir at 8pm on Monday, April 15.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

