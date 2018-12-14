NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 20s, charged in connection with fatal Waterford assault

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 06:11 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A man is appearing in court this evening following a fatal assault in Co Waterford.

John Lowe died yesterday afternoon following an incident at a house in Portlaw.

Yesterday afternoon, gardaí and the emergency services were called to a house at Coolfinn Meadows estate in Portlaw in Co Waterford.

A 53-year-old man was found at the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased man has been named as John Lowe.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and brought to Tramore Garda Station for questioning.

He has now been charged in connection with the assault and is appearing before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening.


