Man, 20s, assaulted with sledgehammers during aggravated burglary in Antrim

A man in his 20s has been assaulted with sledgehammers during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Broughshane in the early hours of Sunday.

A report was made to police at about 2.10 am that a short time earlier two males had forced their way into a property in the Rocavan Meadows and assaulted a man in his 20s with sledgehammers.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “The victim suffered injuries to his ankle and face in what was a sustained and brutal assault.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what occurred and a motive for the attack.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and saw what occurred, or has information which may assist our investigation."