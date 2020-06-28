News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 20s, assaulted with sledgehammers during aggravated burglary in Antrim

By Press Association
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 12:49 PM

A man in his 20s has been assaulted with sledgehammers during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Broughshane in the early hours of Sunday.

A report was made to police at about 2.10 am that a short time earlier two males had forced their way into a property in the Rocavan Meadows and assaulted a man in his 20s with sledgehammers.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “The victim suffered injuries to his ankle and face in what was a sustained and brutal assault.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what occurred and a motive for the attack.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and saw what occurred, or has information which may assist our investigation."

