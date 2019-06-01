NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 20s, arrested over alleged death threat

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 04:30 PM

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Drogheda for allegedly threatening to kill a man last year.

The alleged threat was made against a man in his 30s on July 19, 2018.

The man was subsequently arrested in October 2018 and a file was then prepared for the DPP for direction.

He was arrested yesterday by gardaí in Drogheda and charged with one count of Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He appeared before the Criminal Justice Court in Dublin today and has been remanded in custody with consent to bail subject to strict conditions.

The case was adjourned until June 6 at Cloverhill District Court.

