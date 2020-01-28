News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 20s, arrested in Limerick in connection with 12 incidents

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 09:36 AM

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to 12 incidents of robbery, burglary, theft and fraud that occurred in Limerick city from September to December last year.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road and Henry Street carried out investigations in relation to the following incidents:

  • Eight theft from shop incidents where items such as clothing and toiletries were stolen.

  • One burglary and two fraud incidents on September 2. Shortly after 9pm, a man entered a staff area of a business on Parnell Street and took a staff member's wallet. A bank card that was inside the wallet was then used in in the area without the owner’s permission.

  • One robbery from a person. On December 5, a man was walking on Cathedral Place when he was approached by three men, assaulted and had his wallet stolen. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

    • A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday and detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

    He has since been charged in connection with these incidents and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.

