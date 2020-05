A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into a robbery and assault in North Dublin yesterday.

It is after a shop worker was allegedly assaulted by a man who had tried to take items from a store without paying.

It happened in the Five Lamps area of the city at 5.25pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene and a man in his 20s was arrested.

He was taken to Store Street Garda Station and is due before the criminal courts of today.