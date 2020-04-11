News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with Cork assault
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 11:27 AM

A man in his early 20s is due to appear in court in Cork this morning charged in connection with a stabbing earlier this week.

Another man, also in his 20s, was injured in the incident at around 9.30pm on Tuesday evening at Pearse Square in Ballyphehane.

The man is being treated in hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The incident involved two groups of people who were armed with knives and bats.

The man, who was arrested yesterday, is due before a special sitting of Cork City District Court at 11.30am.

Ireland to tap €2bn of EU rescue fund

