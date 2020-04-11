Man, 20s, arrested in connection with Cork assault

A man in his early 20s is due to appear in court in Cork this morning charged in connection with a stabbing earlier this week.

Another man, also in his 20s, was injured in the incident at around 9.30pm on Tuesday evening at Pearse Square in Ballyphehane.

The man is being treated in hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The incident involved two groups of people who were armed with knives and bats.

The man, who was arrested yesterday, is due before a special sitting of Cork City District Court at 11.30am.