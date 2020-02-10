News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 20s, arrested in connection with 2016 armed burglary in West Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 07:44 PM

The gardaí and the PSNI joined forces to arrest a man in connection with an armed burglary in West Cork four years ago.

A man in his 20s was arrested and charged in relation to a burglary that occurred at a house in the Union Hall area of Skibbereen, Co. Cork on October 2, 2016.

Shortly after 1.30am, a man entered the house and armed himself with a knife once inside. He threatened the occupant, stole their mobile phone and left the scene.

An investigation was carried out by gardaí in the Clonakilty district and the man was arrested today on foot of a European arrest warrant with the assistance of the PSNI.

The man was detained at Clonakilty Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged to appear before Skibbereen District Court tomorrow morning.

CorkGarda

