Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €125k of cocaine in Cork

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested in Cork following an operation carried out by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit.
Yesterday, gardaí carried out a surveillance operation at a wooded area at Cullenagh, Fermoy.
Here, they observed a man arrive at around 6.40pm.
The man collected a quantity of suspected cocaine before being stopped by gardaí.
A number of plastic boxes were retrieved at the location and on examination were found to contain suspected cocaine.
The value of the drugs found is estimated at €125,000.
The man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Fermoy Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.