News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €125k of cocaine in Cork

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €125k of cocaine in Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 08:24 AM

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested in Cork following an operation carried out by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit.

Yesterday, gardaí carried out a surveillance operation at a wooded area at Cullenagh, Fermoy.

Here, they observed a man arrive at around 6.40pm.

The man collected a quantity of suspected cocaine before being stopped by gardaí.

A number of plastic boxes were retrieved at the location and on examination were found to contain suspected cocaine.

The value of the drugs found is estimated at €125,000.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Fermoy Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Woman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in Roscommon

More on this topic

Three arrested as gardaí seize €550k worth of cannabis and cocaine in Co Laois raidThree arrested as gardaí seize €550k worth of cannabis and cocaine in Co Laois raid

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with seizure of cocaine worth €51kMan, 20s, arrested in connection with seizure of cocaine worth €51k

Gardaí seize more than 150 suspected cannabis plants in AthloneGardaí seize more than 150 suspected cannabis plants in Athlone

Drugs worth €300k seized in Dublin as criminals 'trying to take advantage of pandemic'Drugs worth €300k seized in Dublin as criminals 'trying to take advantage of pandemic'


TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Woman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in RoscommonWoman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in Roscommon

Covid-19: Extension of testing criteria will help find infection soonerCovid-19: Extension of testing criteria will help find infection sooner

Serious car accident leaves man and woman in hospitalSerious car accident leaves man and woman in hospital

#ShineYourLight: Irish at home and abroad honour frontline workers#ShineYourLight: Irish at home and abroad honour frontline workers


Lifestyle

A private collector who has just acquired the Comerford Collection of predominantly Irish miniatures at Chiswick Auctions in London plans to have it displayed at the Waterford Museum House of Treasures.Antiques and Fine Art: London calling for miniatures

Esther N McCarthy continues her call out this week, as we strive to support our local artists, makers, crafters and creativesWish List: Supporting Irish crafters selling online

The online sector is growing rapidly as bidders do business from home, reports Des O’SullivanAntiques and Fine Art: The industry is adapting

It is a strange way to spend Easter, at a distance from people we love. For some of those sheltering inside, baking is proving cathartic. There is a pace to baking that helps me relax.Michelle Darmody: Using up fruit in Easter baking

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »