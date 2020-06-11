News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 20s, arrested following €77k drug seizure in Tallaght

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 10:57 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man following a drug seizure in Dublin yesterday.

A property in Tallaght was searched and suspected cannabis and a small quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €77,635 was seized.

Weighing scales, bagging equipment and other drug paraphernalia were also seized during the search.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

He was detained at Tallaght Garda Station and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court today.

