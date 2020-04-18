Man, 20s, arrested after failing to stop for gardaí at Cork coronavirus checkpoint

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and other road traffic offences after a driver refused to stop for gardaí at a coronavirus checkpoint in Co Cork during earlier this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, gardaí on patrol in the Mitchelstown area signalled for a car to stop.

"The driver refused and a managed containment operation ensued which ended when the offending vehicle left the public road and collided with the gate of a farm," a garda spokesperson explained.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, fled the scene before being apprehended by gardaí.

He was then arrested on suspicion of drug driving and other road traffic offences and detained at Fermoy Garda Station.

"During a follow-up search of the vehicle, a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb, subject to analysis, was recovered," the spokesperson added.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.