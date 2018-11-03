Man, 20, set to be charged in connection with Athy death

A 20-year-old man is expected to appear in court tomorrow in relation to the death of David Boland.

The man was arrested on Friday morning by Gardaí investigating the murder of David Bolans in Athy.

He is expected to appear before Naas District Court at 9.30am tomorrow morning to be charged in connection with the case.

Another man in his late 20s who had been arrested and detained was released without charge last night.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

David Boland, 34, died following a stabbing incident on Duke Street in Athy at 5.30am on Thursday morning.