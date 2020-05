A man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 attempted murder in Co Meath.

The 20-year-old will appear in Trim District Court later this morning.

"Gardaí in Kells have this morning arrested a man, 20, in relation to the attempted murder of a woman that occurred at an address in Athboy, Co. Meath on September 19, 2019," a garda spokesperson said.

The man was subsequently brought to Kells Garda Station ahead of his court appearance this morning.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí say.