Man, 20, arrested in connection with stabbing in Co Down

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the North in connection with a stabbing incident in County Down.

It is after two men were stabbed near a bar on the Bryansford Road in Newcastle, County Down, shortly before midnight last night.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: "Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage regarding this crime to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 6 22/12/18."