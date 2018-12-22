NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 20, arrested in connection with stabbing in Co Down

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 01:34 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the North in connection with a stabbing incident in County Down.

It is after two men were stabbed near a bar on the Bryansford Road in Newcastle, County Down, shortly before midnight last night.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: "Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage regarding this crime to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 6 22/12/18."


